TWO DIE, 37 INJURED AS BUS COLLIDES WITH TWO TRUCKS IN SERENJE ALONG GREAT NORTH ROAD



February 19th, 2025



Two people have died while 37 passengers sustained injuries in an accident involving two trucks and a Public Service Bus which happened on 19th February 2025 around 14:00 hours at Kalwa area along the Great North Road, 15 KM from Serenje turn-off towards Mpika.





Involved in the accident was a Zhongtong Bus Reg. No. AIF 3058 property of JKAS, a Tanzanian Scania truck Reg No. T918 EDS/T922EDS and a Volvo truck Reg No. APB 2834/2463 T, property of E Mutale Transport of Kasama.





The accident happened when the bus was improperly overtaking the Volvo truck, in the process, collided with the on-coming Tanzanian Scania truck. Due to the impact, the Volvo truck collided with both the bus and the Scania truck, leading the bus to overturn.





Both the Volvo truck and the bus were coming from the Serenje direction towards Mpika.



All the drivers of the three vehicles are amongst the injured and are admitted to Serenje district hospital.





The deceased who are yet to be identified include the bus conductor and a passenger from the bus.





The bodies are lying in the Serenje District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.



CHARITY MUNGANGA

POLICE COMMISSIONER – CENTRAL