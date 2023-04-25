TWO ELDERLY WOMEN OF MASAITI TO FACE MURDER CHARGE AS MAN THEY POURED HOT WATER ON DIES

TWO elderly women of Masaiti who allegedly poured hot water on a 79-year-old man’s private parts are expected to be charged with murder.

This follows the death of the victim who early this year suffered burns after the two, his wife and friend poured hot water during a quarrel over a piece of land.

In a statement, Copperbelt Province Commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba said Innes Kunda 50 acting together with Rose Kunda 58 were in February this year arrested and charged with Acts Intended to Cause Grievous Harm.

He said Mr Mumba sustained severe burns on his private parts, on both thighs, on both legs and on the buttocks.

Mr Mweemba however said following the injuries sustained Mr Mumba has died at St Dominic Hospital at Kangonga area in Ndola

He said police may substitute the charge of Acts Intended to Cause Grievous Harm to murder after a postmortem examination is conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

“The case is currently before the courts of law and the accused persons are appearing for the subject offence of Acts Intended to Cause Grievous Harm.

The victim died on April 23, this year at about 07:50 hours at St. Dominic Hospital at Kangonga area in Ndola,” Mr Mweemba said.

He said once the cause of death is as the result of the severe burns that Mr Mumba suffered at the hands of the accused persons, the assault case will then be substituted with Murder.

Mwebantu