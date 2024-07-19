TWO fake doctors from UTH NABBED after working for the institution for 7 years







IMPERSONATION, FORGERY, AND UTTERING FALSE DOCUMENTS



Lusaka, July 18, 2024-Kabwata Police Station yesterday arrested two individuals for impersonation, forgery, and uttering false documents. The report was received yesterday on July 17, 2024, at 1400 hours from Dr. Prince Kanyinda, aged 47, a Medical Doctor at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), who reported on behalf of the institution that individuals he can identify have been falsely presenting themselves as Medical Doctors under UTH.



The suspects, operating from UTH, have been prescribing NHIMA pre-authorization services, an expensive procedure, and drugs to patients affiliated with NHIMA. This activity prompted NHIMA to query UTH management, who identified two individuals masquerading as Medical Doctors under UTH. The suspects are:



1. Mr. Amon Muchosa, residing in the Ngombe area, a Zimbabwean national holding Passport Number FN 871919, claiming to be a sixth-year medical student at UNZA.



2. Ms. Chibwe Kansumba, residing in the Chalala area, an Environmental Health Officer and employee of Bharat Serum Vaccine Limited.

These activities have been ongoing from 2017 until July 16, 2024 at UTH in Lusaka. During this period, the suspects have been falsely operating as Doctors under UTH, prescribing expensive drugs to patients. This fraudulent activity prompted NHIMA to conduct an audit, during which UTH management was questioned about the listed doctors prescribing drugs to NHIMA. Upon this query, UTH management alerted the police, leading to the apprehension of the above-mentioned individuals. It has been confirmed that these suspects are not employees of UTH. They have since been detained in custody for the offenses of impersonation, forgery, and uttering false documents.



The police commend the vigilance of UTH management and NHIMA in uncovering this fraudulent activity and urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLICE RELATIONS OFFICER