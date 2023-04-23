TWO FEMALE HOUSEMATES IN COURT OVER ACCUSATIONS OF WITCHCRAFT

TWO Ndola house-mates appeared in Kabushi Local Court after one of them went on a radio programme and revealed that the colleague practises witchcraft by pouring urine on her bed.

Judy Banda was in this case sued for compensation for insults and defaming the character of Ruth Kankonda, her housemate.

Banda told the court that one Thursday morning when she went out she returned home to be met by a bad smell in her bedroom.

After searching her bedroom for where the stench of urine was coming from, she was shocked to find that her bed was wet, a sign that someone had intentionally entered and poured urine on her beddings.

“I took the beddings outside without questioning anyone. But to my surprise, I found more urine had been poured in my bedroom. Because the defendant and I had issues before, and we stayed in the same house, I suspected that she was the one who did that.