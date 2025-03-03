Two females and three males arrested for armed robbery



In a swift and coordinated effort, officers from the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), South African Police Service (SAPS), and private security successfully arrested five suspects involved in a robbery in Orange Grove this morning.





At around 06h45, a distressed man approached officers while refueling at a BP filling station on Louis Botha Avenue.



He reported being robbed by five individuals in a red Volkswagen Jetta at the intersection of 7th Street and Louis Botha Avenue.





The suspects had stolen his money, cellphones, and even transferred funds from his bank account to their own devices.



Acting quickly, the officers took the victim to identify the suspects and their vehicle. With the help of additional support, they tracked the suspect vehicle to a parking area near Pick ‘n Pay in Bramley View.





Through effective teamwork involving private security, JMPD CCTV, Tactical Response Units (TRU), and SAPS, the suspects were arrested inside the mall.



All stolen items were recovered from the suspects during the arrest.





They now face charges of robbery and possession of stolen property and are being held at Norwood SAPS, awaiting a court appearance.