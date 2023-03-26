UPDATE: TWO HELD IN CHIKONDI KIDNAP- MURDER PROBE

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested two prime suspects in the recent kidnapping and murder of 10-year- old Chikondi Banda .

The two unnamed suspects were arrested last night after being found in possession of a mobile phone bearing the same serial number as that on the device suspected to have been used to call the father’s boy for the K12,000 ransom .

According to reliable sources, the suspects had changed SIM cards but had continued using the same handset suspected to have used to make the ransom demands.

The two suspects are currently being held at Lusaka’s Emmasdale Police Station.

Chikondi went missing on Thursday 16th March 2023 around 15:00 on his way from school.

He was discovered dead in a drainage system running through a maize field on Monday March 21, in Emmasdale.

(Source: Times Media)