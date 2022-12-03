TWO INJURED AS POLICE, MINERS CLASH AT BLACK MOUNTAIN

By Lovemore Sondashi

Tension between police and small-scale miners on the Copperbelt has left 38-year-old Agrippa Musonda without an eye.

This happened when police fought chrome scavengers at the copper rich Slug dump in Kitwe.

On Tuesday morning about 300 youths fought running battles with police officers as they wanted to force their way into the slag dump to pick chrome.

According to a statement by Copperbelt Commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba, the incident happened when the youths stormed the mountain demanding that they are allowed into the site.

Mr. Mweenda says in the process, police were forced to fire teargas to disperse the crowd and in the process one officer was injured and it was at that moment that Mr. Agrippa Musonda was also injured on the left eye.