TWO KAFUE JUVENILES FAKE ABDUCTION

The Zambia Police Service writes…

Police in Kafue have apprehended and detained two male juveniles aged 17 and 18 of Nangongwe compound for faking abduction on 31st October, 2022.

It is alleged that the 18 year old male juvenile was sent by the mother on 30th October,2022 at around 08:00 hours to buy a timing belt for the motor vehicle but squandered the money with his 17 year old male friend.

Thereafter, they conspired to call the father to the 18 years old on 31st October, 2022 and cheated that they were abducted, and the abductor needed Five Hundred Kwacha for them to be released but the father doubted them because he was able to hear his son’s voice in the background and that he sounded not to be in trouble.

On the same day in the night, his son returned home and was taken to the Police Station by the uncle for questioning where he confessed that he was not abducted as earlier communicated to his father but was afraid to go back home because he had squandered the money.

The two juveniles are in police custody as police await the appearance of both parents to further the investigations.

Rae Hamoonga

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE

SPOKESPERSON