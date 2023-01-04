TWO KALOMO CHIEFS UNHAPPY WITH POOR DISTRIBUTION OF FARMING INPUTS

By Nandi Nthani

Chief Sipatunyana of Kalomo District has bemoaned poor distribution of farming Inputs under the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP) in his chiefdom.

In an interview with Byta FM News the traditional leader urged government to consider distributing farming Inputs under FISP as early as July in the next farming season.

The traditional leader further outlines challenges facing farmers in his chiefdom such late distribution of farming Inputs, lack of extension officers – a situation he says affects the quality of crops and the income of farmers.

Sipatunyana says farming is a major source of income for rural farmers saying farmers will start migrating to urban areas in search for greener pastures if government does not address the challenges surrounding farming.

Additionally, the traditional leader wonders why farmers benefiting from FISP do not think of growing their business to become self-reliant without depending on the Program each year that passes.

He believes Farmers should learn to become resourceful without much dependency on FISP, reminding them that the program might not be there forever.

Meanwhile, Chief Siachitema of Dundumwezi Constituency in Kalomo district in Southern Province has called on Government to consider decentralizing FISP to rural communities in order to reduce transport and accommodation expenses on rural farmers.

