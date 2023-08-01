Two killed during Senegal opposition protests

Senegal’s interior ministry says two people have been killed in the city of Ziguinchor, during protests against the detention of the main opposition leader Ousmane Sonko.

The ministry didn’t say who had died, but urged calm and said measures were being taken to maintain stability in the country.

Earlier the government dissolved Mr Sonko’s party, accusing it of rallying its supporters towards an insurrection.

On Monday Mr Sonko appeared in court and was remanded in custody, charged with plotting an insurrection, criminal conspiracy and other offences.

He denies the charges, saying they’re politically motivated.