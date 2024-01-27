TWO LAWYERS REPORTED TO LAZ FOR UNETHICAL AND PROFESSIONAL MISCONDUCT

By Darius Choonya

Two Lusaka Lawyers, Mpwani Musukwa and N.R.K Sambo have been reported to the Law Association Of Zambia (LAZ) for alleged unethical and professional Misconduct in relation to the legal battle of shareholders at Gavi Beverages Limited, the manufacturers of the famous Kombucha drinks.

The two lawyers are from Andrew Musukwa and Associates and Sambo Kayukwa and Company, respectively.

In a complaint letter by one of the shareholders of the said company, Madhusundan Reddy, Gavi Reddy dated January 22, 2024, addressed to LAZ Chairperson, the duo has been accused of illegally attempting to enforce an arbitration award won by one of the shareholders to take over the company without following the due process of the law.

Mr. Reddy has also accused the lawyers of tampering with some CCTV cameras at the company leading to the loss of some undisclosed amount of money.

According to arbitration laws under section 18 of the arbitration act No 19 of 2000, an order of court for leave to register the arbitral award must first be granted specifically for a period not exceeding 90 days for parties to make an application to set aside the registration with the execution of the award not to proceed until the expiration of the said period.

But the complainant says to date, the arbitral award won has not been registered to the High Court as per law in order to enforce it.

Arising from that, the complainant wants LAZ to take appropriate action within their mandate to discipline the said lawyers for the alleged injustice they have caused.