TWO LIVINGSTONE TEENS CAUGHT IN SODOMY ACTS

Two teenage boys of Livingstone’s Malota compound have been caught pants down sodomizing two younger boys aged seven and thirteen.

The two boys aged between 14-15 years old were found by vigilant members of the community.

According to the seven year old boys’ father whose identity has been withheld, there is urgent need to bring the culprits to book.

Another parent tells Diamond News that the levels of moral decay in the community are worryingly high.

By Memory Nyambe