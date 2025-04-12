TWO MALAWIANS NABBED FOR STEALING FUEL THAT WAS LATER STOLEN BY STREET KIDS



By: MBC Digital



Police in Lilongwe have arrested two men who guard the offices of Times Radio in Area 4, Lilongwe, on suspicion of stealing 10 liters of vehicle fuel.



Lilongwe Police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu said the two are Aubrey Whitman, 25, and Amin Cassim, 36.



Chigalu also said after the two stole the fuel, it was in turn stolen from them by street children while they were on their way to sell it.



According to Chigalu, the two were apprehended using CCTV cameras that recorded them committing the act.