Two men arrested for producing and circulating on social media a p0rn0graphic video showing them taking turns at having s*x with a drunken woman

2 men arrested over pornographic video

Police in Lusaka have arrested two men for producing and circulating on social media a pornographic video showing them taking turns at having sex with a drunken woman.

Police spokesperson Danny Mwale confirmed the incident yesterday.

He said a housemaid named Sylvia Mwanza, aged 35, of Kaunda Square Stage One, reported to police that Mode Makosa produced and posted on social media a pornographic video of her.

“It happened after the victim, who was then in a drunken state, was invited to the house of the suspect, who is her friend, to spend some time with him in his house.

“After they reached his house, they found another man, who began to have sex with her in front of the suspect, who was capturing the sexual act. He also took part in touching the female genitals.

-Zambia Daily Mail