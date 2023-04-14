TWO MEN DIE IN AN ATTEMPT TO RESCUE WOMAN IN A SUICIDE MISSION ON KAFUE RIVER

By Correspondent Reporter

TWO people have died after their canoe hit into the Bulangililo Bridge on Kafue River in an attempt to rescue a woman who attempted suicide.

According to witnesses at the scene, the canoe capsized after hitting the bridge while carrying four people on board.

This was after a woman threw herself into the river in an attempt to commit suicide, around 19 hours last night.

As they tried to get close to the woman who was stuck on a tree, the canoe hit one pillar of the bridge and capsized.

Two men managed to swim to the shore while the other two were carried away by the strong current of the river as residents and the Kitwe District Commissioner watched helplessly.

The search for the two proved futile as it was dark and there were no boat or flood lights available to widen the search for the missing men.

Kitwe District Commissioner Lawrence Mwanza has described the incident as unfortunate as two lives have been lost while trying to save the woman.

The woman believed to be in her 30’s was later rescued around 23 hours by the residents and later taken to the hospital for treatment.