TWO NABBED FOR FILMING IN A MORTUARY

March 21, 2023 – Police in Kafue District are holding two people for the offence of Criminal Trespass.

This is in a case were Paul Wilo aged 29 a Film maker of Lusaka together with others were found filming in Kafue General Hospital Mortuary without permission from the Hospital authorities.

Police have also arrested a Mortuary attendant at the same District Hospital identified as Oscar Nyambe aged 40 of Shikoswe compound in connection with the same offence.

Brief facts of the incident are that on March 17, 2023 between 17:00 hours and 19:00 hours, Police received a report that a group of people believed to have come from Lusaka were found filming in the Mortuary at Kafue General Hospital without permission from the hospital authorities.

The group was intercepted by a 32 year-old male Nurse who was on duty after he was alerted by the Hospital guard. Police officers rushed to the scene and arrested the suspects. Initial investigations revealed that the suspects had no authority from the District Hospital or the Ministry of Health.

The two suspects are in custody waiting to be formally charged and investigations have intensified into the matter.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer