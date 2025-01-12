Two nurses reportedly r@ped while on duty

Two nurses working at Chuene Clinic outside Polokwane were reportedly abducted and r@ped by an unknown assailant in the early hours of Friday, January 10, prompting a police investigation into the brutal attack.

According to police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba, the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. when the suspect gained entry to the clinic premises through the guardroom, where three security guards were on duty.

The assailant allegedly tied up two of the three guards and forced the female guard to accompany him into the clinic. Upon entering, he found two nurses, aged 47 and 28, robbed them of their cellphones, and then took them to a nearby bush, leaving the female guard behind.

“He instructed them to undress, s3xually assaulted them, and fled the scene. The nurses managed to walk back to the clinic and were transferred to a hospital for treatment,” Mashaba stated.

Limpopo police commissioner, Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe, has condemned the attack and ordered a dedicated team to expedite the investigation and ensure the perpetrator is apprehended swiftly.