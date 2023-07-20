TWO OF THE FIVE SUSPECTS FOUND GANG RAPING GIRL IN NAKONDE ARRESTED

ARMED police officers have arrested two suspects from a group of five men who were found in the act raping a woman of Nakonde.

The gang took turns in raping the 24 year old victim before they scampered after seeing the police officers.

Police officers who went to the scene to rescue the victim managed to arrest two while three ran away.

This was after the police received information that a woman was being raped behind Mapenzi guest house in Katozi village.

According to the police the victim was raped on Tuesday around 23:00 hours as she was going home after visiting her sister.

“Acting on the report four officers booked out to the scene armed with an AK47 and found five young men in the act raping the victim. Two suspects aged 18 and 19 all of Katozi village were apprehended whilst three others managed to escape,”he said.

Muchinga Province Commanding Officer Kaunda Mubanga said the matter was reported to the police by a security guard Lewis Sichone aged and a barman Musonda Chrispine.

Mr Mubanga said the security guard and the barman rushed to go and see what was happening after they heard a woman calling for help.

He said the victim tried to escape the hands of suspects by shouting for help.

Mr Mubanga said the victim was issued with a medical report while the search for the other suspects has continued.

Mwebantu