TWO PEOPLE HAVE DIED IN THE LUANSOBE ACCIDENT, POLICE SAY

POLICE has confirmed that two people have died in a fatal Road Traffic Accident (RTA) that took place at Luansobe along the Ndola – Kapiri Mposhi Road.

Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale says the accident happened when the driver of the Toyata Hilux was overtaking improperly.

He said the accident involving four motor vehicles occurred around 15:00 hours, Sunday, along the Ndola – Kapiri Mposhi Road at Luansobe area 45 kilometers north of Kapiri-Mposhi District.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the accident happened when the driver of the Toyota Hilux registration number AJE 1773, driving from the direction of Ndola to Kapiri-Mposhi, was improperly overtaking two motor vehicles and in the process collided head-on with a Volvo truck registration number BBA 1760 which was driving in the direction of Kapiri-Mposhi to Ndola.The identity of the two drivers is yet to be confirmed,” he said.

Further, Mwale explained that after the collision, the Volvo truck lost control and hit into another Volvo truck registration number AOB 3401 which was driven by Abraham Mwansa aged 38 of Lusaka and later hit into a Benz Truck registration number BCA 9315 which was driven by Gomani Malala aged 56 of Ndola’s Kabushi township.

Mwale says the driver and passenger from the Toyota Hilux were confirmed dead upon arrival at Kapiri-Mposhi District Hospital while the other passenger, a female sustained serious injuries.

He said the driver of the Volvo truck registration number BBA 1760 sustained serious injuries.

“The rest of the drivers in the other vehicles escaped without injuries. Bodies of the deceased are in Kapiri-Mposhi District Hospital mortuary awaiting formal identification while the injured victims are admitted to the same hospital where they are receiving treatment. The Toyota Hilux is extensively damaged while other three vehicles suffered damaged fenders and bumpers,” said Mwale.