TWO PEOPLE SHOT DEAD INFRONT OF THEIR FAMILY HOUSE IN LUSAKA

Two people have been shot dead infront of their family house by unknown people in unclear circumstances in Lusaka’s SOS area near the Chunga dump site.

The shooting happened in the early hours of Thursday 15th, 2022

Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale who confirmed the shooting has identified the deceased as Bismarck Mushowo whose age is unknown and Alaida Lungu aged 32.

Mwale says police have visited the scene of crime and have instituted investigations.

And alaida’s sister Margaret Mayonga said the shooting happened in front of the family house in SOS area.

She explained that the family heard gun shots at their gate around 02 hours and when they came out, they found the body of Bismarck in a pool of blood, while Alaida’s body was in the car oozing blood-ZNBC