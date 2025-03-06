Two persons sentenced to d3ath by hanging and surgical castration for r3pe

Two persons identified as John Moses and Yakubu Mohammed have been sentenced to d3ath by hanging and surgical castration for r3pe in Kaduna State.

The state Commissioner, Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Rabi Salisu, who disclosed this to Daily Trust on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, stated that a third person, Mustapha Musa, was sentenced to life imprisonment for r3pe.

She said the ministry had secured three convictions of rape charges between June 2024 and February 2025.

She described the convictions as a good development and hoped it would serve as a deterrent to others.

“The ministry secured a conviction on the 7th day of June 2024 before Hon. Justice Nana in KDH/KAD/57c/2023; State Vs. John Moses wherein the Defendant was convicted in a two-count charge of r3pe and incest under Section 258 1 of the Penal Code Law 2017 as amended and sentenced to d3ath by hanging and surgical castration,” she said.

“The ministry also secured a conviction on the 6th day of February 2025 before Hon. Justice B.Yusuf in KDH/KAD/69c/2023; State Vs. Yakubu Mohammed, wherein the Defendant was convicted on 2 counts of R3pe under Section 258 1 of the Penal Code Law 2017 as amended and sentenced to d3ath by hanging and surgical castration.

“The ministry again secured another conviction on the 24th day of February 2025 before Hon. Justice Isa Aliyu in KDH/KAD/66c/2021; State Vs. Mustapha Musa, wherein the Defendant was convicted on 2 counts of R3pe under Section 258 of the Penal Code Law and sentenced to life imprisonment.”

She said the cases were handled by M.P. Danjuma Esq. and Halimatu S. Bello Esq.