TWO POLICE OFFICERS ALLEGEDLY BATTERED BY SUSPECTS



THE Luwingu District Subordinate Court has adjourned the matter in which two Police officers were allegedly battered on duty by two suspects.



Luwingu Resident Magistrate, Sharon Luhanga adjourned the matter to August 6, 2024.



This is in a matter in where Justine Mwansa, 29 and Tolani Zyambo, 30 arecharged with the offence of battering two police officers at the Luwingu Police station inquiries desk on June 29, 2024.



It is alleged that the duo beat upRodgers Ndawa 29 and Isaac Mubila 32.



The duo was arrested and charged for assaulting two police officers on duty and disorderly conduct in a police station, contrary to the laws of Zambia.



Particulars of the offence in count one are that, Justine Mwansa on June, 29, 2024 did beat up a Police officer, Rodgers Ndawa of Chelstone compound, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm, contrary to section 250 (b) of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.



In count two was that on June 29, 2024,Justine Mwansa did assault another Police officer Isaac Mubila thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm, contrary to section 250 (b) of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.



In count three, the statement of an offence of disorderly conduct in a police station is contrary to Section 60 (1) of the Zambia police act chapter 107 of the laws of Zambia.



Particulars of the offence were that Justine Mwansa and Samson Tolani Zyambo on June, 29th 2024 being persons at Luwingu police station jointly and whilst acting together did conduct themselves in a disorderly manner likely to cause the breach of peace by way of insulting officers who were on duty, splashing and breaking bottles of beer.



The matter was adjourned after the duo were found with the case to answer and have since been put on their defence.