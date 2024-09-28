Two rain seasons needed for hydro power generation to retain viability



The Private Sector Development Association – PSDA has observed that it will take time for the Country to recover from the current power deficit stating that two or three rainy seasons are required for the water levels in Kariba and other generating bodies to retainviability.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Zambian Business Times (ZBT) PSDA Chairperson, Yusuf Dodia stated that the use of solar energy is an economically viable measure for the largely underprivileged population, because the equipment can be bought and afterwards no extra costs are needed.



Dodia noted that this is because the water levels in the Kariba and other power generation bodies have drastically dwindled therefore it will take several rainy seasons to recover.



“We might not solve the problem with one rainy season it may take another one or two to build up water …Follow the link to read the full article https://zambianbusinesstimes.com/two-rain-seasons-needed-for-hydro-power-generation-to-retain-viability/