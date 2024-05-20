Two remains found inside an upside-down plane in Alaska Lake

Alaska State Troopers said on Saturday that they found the bodies of two men inside a plane that had crashed and landed upside down in a lake.

The troopers were told on Friday about a plane that was upside down in Six Mile Lake near the town of Nondalton. Nondalton is about 200 miles southwest of Anchorage.

Dave Hedgers, 58, and Aaron Fryer, 45, were found dead in the plane by a dive team, troopers reported online. No cities or towns were given.

The bodies will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage.

The National Transportation Safety Board said on a social media site that they will look into the crash of a Taylorcraft BC-12 plane near Nondalton.