TWO RIVAL PF GROUPS CRASH IN MANDEVU

… Leaving Area member of Parliament, Christopher Shakafuswa bruised

PF rival groups in Mandevu constituency crashed yesterday. The two groups believed to belong to Kennedy Tamba and Christopher Shakafuswa crashed at Young Valley in Mandevu’s Ng’ombe area.

Information gathered so far indicates that the Kennedy Tamba group is still bitter after losing on the adoption process that saw Shakafuswa adopted as PF candidate for Mandevu constituency in August general elections four ago.

And onlookers who witnessed the ugly scene that left the area member of Parliament bruised described the incidence as shocking and unfortunate. They have since called law enforcement agencies to tame PF cadres who after losing the August elections have resorted to be fighting amongst themselves.

“The incidence was ugly, shocking and unfortunate. These people [PF cadres] is like they have taken the peace that were given to them by those in power for granted. They still think they are in power. Let [the police] cage them to normal this situation here as common people will be affected,” Mr Musonda narrated.

However, the area member of Parliament, Shakafuswa out of shame wants to twist the matter and accuse the ruling UPND to be the people behind the scene. He believes if he twists the matter he will win public sympathy.