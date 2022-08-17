TWO SECURITY GUARDS ON THE RUN AFTER STEALING FROM 6 ZANACO ATM MACHINES

….one of the security guards is female.

TWO security guards of Kitwe are on the run after stealing an undisclosed amount of money from six Automated Teller Machines (ATM’s) belonging to ZANACO.

Carol Muluti and Munthali Chingi who are authorized ATM custodians at ZANACO bank business center are believed to have carried out robbery on Sunday evening.

The two were seen on the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage carrying out their act and later put the money in laptop bags and cartoon boxes.

Copperbelt Province Commanding officer Sharon Zulu said Kitwe central police received a report of theft by servant which occurred between 19:40 and 20:00 hours on Sunday at Business Centre ATM’s along Obote Avenue and ZANACO Meat Market ATM.

“Hubert Tembo a service manager at ZANACO bank Business Centre in Kitwe reported that, two Arm Secure security Guards who are authorized ATM custodians stole some undisclosed amount of money from six ATM’s located at ZANACO Business center along Obote road and at Meat Market along Independence avenue Kitwe. Facts of the case are that, on August 14th, this year the two security guards were seen on the CCTV footage entering the two ATM points putting money in their laptop bags and a carton box ,” she said.

Ms Zulu said the two suspects locked the doors to the two ATM points and went away with the keys to the same doors.

“The scene of crime was visited and it was observed that, access was gained by virtue of them (guards )being employed (through their security company) to load the ATMs with cash. Currently, all the six ZANACO ATM points are not working until verification is done and the two are on the run, while investigations into the matter has been launched,” she said.