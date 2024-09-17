TWO SOLAR PANELS STOLEN AT A CLINIC IN MUSHINDAMO



TWO solar panels that were installed to pump water at Shafilundu Clinic in Mushindamo District have been stolen.



The solar panels were installed at the health facility last year after the CDF committee approved the construction of two staff houses and installation of solar water reticulation system.



Mushindamo District Health Director, Gabriel Sialubono has confirmed to ZANIS today that the workers at the facility found the solar panels that are connected to the water tank stolen.



Dr Sialubono said the officers have since reported the matter to the police who have instituted investigations into the matter.



He has also expressed sadness over the matter as it will cause a water shortage at the health facility.



“The health facility is not connected to the National grid, that is why the solar water pump was bought, to help health care providers as well as patients have access to clean water. Now that they are stolen, we have no source of water for our patients,’’ hesaid.



Dr Sialubono has also made a formal report to the council so that new panels can be bought and secured at the health facility.



Meanwhile, District Commissioner, Andrew Kalangwa has described the theft as retrogressive to the community.



Mr Kalangwa said he is disappointed that people can steal essential equipment from the health facility.



“The installation of the solar pumps was part of developing the community, now that it is stolen, how is the community going to develop,” he said.



Mr Kalangwa has called on the police to quickly investigate the matter and bring the culprits to book.