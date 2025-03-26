TWO SURVIVE PLANE CRASH IN KASEMPA



PRESS STATEMENT

LIGHT AIR PLANE CRASH – KASEMPA DISTRICT



March 26, 2025-Kasempa Police Station received a report regarding a plane crash that occurred yesterday March 25, 2025 at approximately 1400 hours in Kabesha area, Kasempa District. The incident was reported at 1430 hours by Sharon Malata , an Emergency Response Nurse at Mukinge Mission Hospital.





Brief facts of the matter are yesterday March 25, 2025, at approximately 1400 hours, a Sling 4 aircraft, serial number 003, registration number 9J-YUM, and red in colour, was en route from Mwinilunga to Lusaka with two occupants on board:





1. Pilot: Daniel Rea (47), an Engineer for Zengamina Power Company in Ikelengi, a Zambian national residing in Meanwood Ibex, Lusaka.

2. Passenger: Gertrude Okoph (34), a Kenyan national.





While flying over Kabesha area, approximately 7.8 km from the M8 road and west of Kasempa Police Station, the aircraft developed engine failure. In response, the pilot activated the parachute system, which helped minimize the impact upon landing.





The aircraft subsequently hit the ground with minimal force, and both occupants escaped without injuries.

Police officers responded swiftly and arrived at the crash site, which was located approximately 200 meters from the Old Kalulushi Road. By the time police arrived, the two occupants had already been airlifted to Lusaka by an African Parks helicopter from Mumbwa for medical check-ups.





Upon inspecting the aircraft, officers observed the following damages:

• Shattered front windshield

• Deformed right wing

• Damaged left wing

The aircraft remains at the crash site, and police have secured the area as Aircraft Accidents Investigations Board has been notified of the accident.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER