TWO SUSPECTED CATTL£ RUSTLERS BURNT TO DEATH IN SHIBUYUNJI.

Two suspected cattle rustlers have been allegedly burnt to death in Mulimba area of Shibuyunji district in central province.

According to the information obtained by wave fm news, the suspected cattle rustlers were loading ten cattle around 01:00 hrs into a Volvo truck with registration plate CAA 5837.

It is reported that residents followed the truck to know if they had documents for the cattle onboard.

Upon reaching the vehicle villagers to interview the suspected rustlers, four including the driver ran away but two who are locals were cornered.

Following this development, the irate villagers resorted to burning the two suspected cattle rustlers to death, whose bodies are completely burnt and unidentifiable.

Shibuyunji district Commissioner Alfred Shaputu and UPND District secretary Jairos Muyabi have confirmed the incident to wave fm news.

Police are yet to issue a statement on the matter.