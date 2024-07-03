TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN THE ALLEGED MURDER OF A YANGO DRIVER

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the alleged murder of a 30-year-old Yango Driver of Lusaka’s Garden House area.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Danny Mwale, has confirmed the development saying investigations have continued into the matter.

Aaron Katongo had gone missing on Wednesday June 5,2024 before being found dead the following day in Lusaka’s 70 – 70 road.

Police found his body with a cut on the stomach with protruding intestines.

Diamond TV