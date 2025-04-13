TWO UGANDAN NATIONALS NABBED IN ONLINE FAKE MEDICINES SCAM PERPORTED TO CURE HIV/AIDS



Two Ugandan nationals have been arrested in Lusaka for illegally selling unregistered medicines online, including products falsely claiming to cure HIV/AIDS, hypertension, and heart diseases, in a joint operation led by the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA), the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA), and the Zambia Police Service (ZP).



In a joint statement issued by ZAMRA Senior Public Relations Officer Mr. Ludovic Mwape, Zambia Police Service Public Relations Officer Mr. Rae Hamoonga, and ZICTA Manager Corporate Communications Mr. Hanford Chaaba, the suspects identified as Edward Abudulah and Ham Trevor were operating from Lusaka’s Chalala area.



The investigation was triggered by a complaint filed in July 2024 concerning a Facebook page named “Dr. Thomas” that was advertising unauthorised medicinal products purported to cure various chronic illnesses.



Authorities, using advanced intelligence techniques, tracked down the suspects and conducted a raid that resulted in the seizure of the following items 8 mobile phones, 69 pre-registered SIM cards, 6 international SIM cards, 85 bottles of suspected medicinal substances, assorted sachets containing unidentified powders and various branding and packaging materials.



All items were confiscated under Section 121(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code, Cap 88 of the Laws of Zambia.



Further investigations revealed that the suspects were also fraudulently posing as traditional doctors from Tanzania to swindle money from unsuspecting members of the public.



They are currently detained at Lusaka Central Police Station and face charges for advertising medicines without marketing authorisation, contrary to Section 39 of the Medicines and Allied Substances Act No. 3 of 2013.



“This crackdown is a strong demonstration of our joint commitment to safeguarding public health and safety,” the statement read. Authorities have urged the public to remain alert and report any suspicious online sales of medicine to relevant institutions.



“Together, we can ensure the safe and regulated distribution of medicines in Zambia,” the statement concluded