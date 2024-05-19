TWO YEAR OLD BABY IN HOSPITAL AFTER BEING DEFILED BY BIOLOGICAL FATHER

A TWO-YEAR-OLD baby of Chikankata district in Southern Province has been admitted to University Teaching Hospitals (UTHs) nursing pains and bruises on its private parts after it was allegedly sexually abused by its 46-year-old biological father.

The toddler was defiled when her mother went to church leaving her in the care of her father.

Southern Province police commanding officer Auxensio Daka confirmed the incident, saying Chikankata Police Station received a report of incest through a phone call.

Mr Daka said Kilian Chipoka, of Hakantu village, reported that Milton Kalinda, of the same area, sexually abused his two-year-old daughter.

Muvi TV