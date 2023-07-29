TWO YEARS OF UPND IN OFFICE DISASTROUS – M’MEMBE

Saturday, July 29, 2023

Socialist Party (Zambia) President Fred M’membe says the UPND Administration which clocks two years in August next month will be remembered as a disaster.

Dr. M’membe said the UPND Administration will be remembered for gagging divergent views by arresting opponents.

He said in as much as tribalism was prevalent in previous administrations, the UPND Administration has hit a record high.

Dr. M’membe said the UPND Administration has proven to be a puppet of the Western governments which has allowed AFRICOM thereby posing a threat to neighbouring countries.

He said the UPND Administration has in the last two years failed to address the cost living as mealie meal, fuel and electricity has increased tremendously.

Dr. M’membe said the UPND Administration has further backtracked on promises such as removal of vendors from the streets.

He said the UPND further backtracked on the promise not to bring back Vedanta to run Konkola Copper Mines – KCM.

Dr. M’membe said the last two years witnessed selective application of justice in the fight against corruption as only opponents were targeted leaving out deep rooted corruption in UPND Government.