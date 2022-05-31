Two Zambian Nationals thank President HH for reaping fruits from his United Arab Emirates trip:

Chilekwa Mambwe writes:

Our Dubai Oil Lubricants are now ready to be shipped to Zambia.

My business partner Dr. Joseph Mushalika and I would like to thank the Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema for opening the doors for us and our Ubuntu family in Dubai and the Entire United Arab Emirates.

We are a true testimony of Zambian citizens who took advantage of his trip and the call on the citizens of UAE to partner with the Zambian private sector.

My advice to Zambian youth, women and men is that, we should always pay attention to the President’s trips and pronouncements for they carry opportunities and power.

It is opportunities like this that shall make us create a good number of jobs for our many suffering women and youth in Zambia. For our economy to grow, we need to participate in huge projects and this can only be done through Ubuntu.

We are Proud Zambians as the Ubuntu family.

Bally shall fix it with us🙏🇿🇲.