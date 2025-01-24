Two Zimbabwean Men Marry in Canada

Images of two Zimbabwean men exchanging marriage vows in Canada have sparked widespread attention on social media.

The photos, which show the couple romantically dancing and holding each other at their wedding reception, were shared by a local youth empowerment organisation, COZWVA, on their X (formerly Twitter) platform.

The organisation also revealed the names of the couple: Timothy Manyengavana, a former manager at Bakers Inn, and Innocent Manyoka, a polytechnic professor.

“These are Timothy Manyengavana, former manager at Bakers Inn, and Polytechnic Professor Innocent Manyoka,” COZWVA posted.

ZimEye is making efforts to contact Manyengavana and Manyoka to hear their side of the story.

Homosexuality remains a deeply taboo subject in Zimbabwe, where same-sex relationships are criminalised under the law.

Zimbabwe’s political leaders, including the late Robert Mugabe and current President Emmerson Mnangagwa, have publicly condemned homosexuality, describing it as contrary to African values.

Similar laws are in place across much of Africa, making life challenging and dangerous for LGBTQ+ individuals.

The couple’s wedding comes against the backdrop of intensifying global conversations about LGBTQ+ rights.

While Canada celebrates and legally recognises same-sex unions, Zimbabwe enforces strict laws against them, with gay individuals facing potential imprisonment and social ostracisation.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the return of Donald Trump to the presidential stage has reignited fears among the LGBTQ+ community.

During his first term, Trump’s administration rolled back several protections for LGBTQ+ individuals and voiced support for policies reinforcing traditional marriage definitions.

Critics argue that his stance emboldens anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric worldwide.