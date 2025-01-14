Tyler Perry Calls Out Insurance Companies For Canceling Policies as Wildfires continue to devastate Los Angeles

Filmmaker Tyler Perry is voicing his frustration over insurance companies canceling policies as wildfires continue to devastate Los Angeles. He finds it “appalling” that these companies profit from communities for years, only to drop coverage when disaster strikes.

In an Instagram post, Perry shared a video of a woman who stayed behind in a mandatory evacuation zone to protect her parents’ home after their insurance was canceled. He expressed shock over the situation and questioned the practices of these companies, according to TMZ.

“Does anyone else find it appalling that insurance companies can take billions of dollars out of communities for years and then, all of a sudden, be allowed to cancel millions of policies for the very people they became rich on?” he wrote.

The actor-producer, known for his charitable work, is exploring ways to help Los Angeles residents affected by the fires. This may include a donation and possibly more to support recovery efforts.

Insurance companies, especially State Farm, are facing increasing scrutiny as the fires continue. Last year, State Farm canceled over 70,000 home insurance policies, including in Pacific Palisades, a wealthy neighborhood now heavily damaged by the wildfires.

With California’s wildfire risk on the rise, many residents are concerned about their insurance coverage. Perry’s comments reflect a growing frustration with the insurance system, as many question its fairness.