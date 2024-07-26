Tyler Perry Claps Back At Critics Who Claim His Movies Are All The Same

Tyler Perry has made it clear he won’t be swayed by critics who think only certain Black stories should be told.

During a recent chat with Keke Palmer on her podcast, the actor and director addressed the ongoing criticism of his storytelling style and the characters he portrays.

Perry emphasized his commitment to his authentic voice, stating he believes he is divinely positioned to tell the stories he does. He dismissed detractors, warning that those who allow critics to deter them from their path will face dire consequences.

“I feel God’s put me in this place to tell stories, and if you let the haters talk you out of that place, you’ll wake up in hell,” Perry said.

He highlighted the importance of representing all facets of the Black experience, noting that many in his audience relate deeply to the characters he brings to life. Perry pointed out that a significant portion of his audience consists of disenfranchised individuals who don’t share the wealth or experiences of their more affluent counterparts.

“Don’t discount these people and say their stories don’t matter. Who are you to say which Black story is important or should be told? Get out of here with that bulls***,” Perry declared.

This comes amid a heated debate between critics and fans over Perry’s latest film, “Divorce In The Black,” which holds a 0% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes but boasts a 75% audience score. The discrepancy highlights the divide between professional reviewers and Perry’s loyal fan base.

Perry’s defiant stance appears to resonate with his actors as well. Cory Hardrict, the star of “Divorce In The Black,” echoed Perry’s sentiments, dismissing the Rotten Tomatoes score and expressing happiness with the positive reception from fans.