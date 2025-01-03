Tyrese Says He Has To Do This One Thing Before He Gets Married To Zelie Timothy

It appears that Tyrese is ready to marry his girlfriend Zelie Timothy after his divorce is finalized. On Wednesday (Jan. 1), the couple went on Instagram Live, where the singer revealed his future plans after Zelie mentioned that her boyfriend doesn’t want to marry her. “He doesn’t want to marry me,” Timothy said abruptly while Tyrese explained his desire to travel. The singer immediately revealed that he wanted to marry her after his divorce was finalized. He said to Zelie, “That’s not true, Babe. I’m just waiting on my divorce to be finalized. So I can get into this new paperwork. “

Further discussing the divorce, he said: “You can’t get into no new paperwork until the old paper is done.” Zelie and Ty would exchange “I Love You” while he informed fans that Zelie is tipsy from the tequila. Later, the singer would refer to him and his girlfriend as “The Gibson” while wishing everyone a Happy New Year. The couple began dating in 2021 after the singer separated from his wife, Samantha Lee. The singer and his soon-to-be ex-wife are engaged in a lengthy divorce battle that includes discussions on child support.

Ty and Samantha Lee split in 2020 after four years of marriage. The two share a daughter together. Their divorce proceedings have been a public spectacle, with both trading bad remarks in the press. The singer said he prepared to “fight for his dear life.” He says the judge “hates his guts.”

Tyrese and Zelie have experienced breakups to makeup before. Last February, it was reported that Zelie broke up with the singer over songs about his ex-wife that were made for his latest album, Beautiful Pain. The two would reconcile days later after Tyrese apologized for the breakup. Timothy is best known for creating content in the beauty and fashion landscape.