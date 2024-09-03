Tyrese Says His Colorism Comments About Terrence Howard Were “Twisted” (Watch)

yrese had a lot to say as he made his appearance as the most recent guest on Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast on Wednesday, August 28.

The famous Californian star talked about everything from his next album, Beautiful Pain, as he calls it, to some of his legendary career opportunities during the more than two-hour sit-down.

When the conversation was almost over, Sharpe questioned Tyrese about an earlier interview in which he discussed how his black skin had prevented him from getting opportunities in Hollywood.

In 2021, Tyrese said in an interview with journalist Leah Henry, “Terrence Howard is unaware of the number of roles I was going to book, but they chose him because he is a lighter-skinned Black man with green eyes.”

However while on the podcast, Tyrese continued, insisting that his remarks had been misinterpreted.

“Here you go with some controversy. That’s a misunderstanding. This is an algorithm, Shannon,” the Hollywood veteran noted.

“I never said that. You twisted my words,” he emphasized, adding, “I’ve got no problem with that light-skinned man. I ain’t clearing up s—t ’cause I ain’t talking ’bout that black man, and I don’t want my words to be twisted or misunderstood.”

Tyrese decided to clarify that while speaking to Sharpe, stating,

“That man did not take one role from me. I said, specifically, that long before it was cool to be blue-black in Hollywood, everybody light-skinned or on the spectrum had way more opportunities going toward them than us. I never said he took one specific role from me. They never said Tyrese or Terrence.”

However, the two men have collaborated on a few projects, including their 2022 action film The System and their 2005 hit Four Brothers.