Tyrese Says Judge Involved With Arrest Over Child Support Debacle “Hates My Guts”

Tyrese was also ordered to fork over quite a chunk of change to be out of custody.

On Monday, September 9, actor and singer Tyrese was arrested for being “in willful contempt for failure to make child support payments”. The judge, as well as his ex-wife, Samantha Lee, were commanding exactly $10,690 and “illegally” so in his eyes. The money is supposed to being going to their five-year-old daughter Soraya. Tyrese has repeated time and time again that he wants to be a father to his kids; however, he feels this entire battle in court has been one-sided. According to Bossip, he feels that a lot of this falls on the judge that was overseeing this case.

Tyrese went after Kevin M Farmer in his Instagram post two days ago just moments before his Atlanta court appearance Monday morning. Now, he’s continuing to call out Mr. Farmer after the arrest on X.

“Getting arrested wasn’t fun as a matter of fact it was very traumatic…. One would ask why does this judge Kevin M Farmer HATE me so much? Well attached is his nightmare details of the APPEAL!”. In the tweet below there’s a link to the pdf file of the appellants 20-page reply brief if you care to check it out.

Tyrese may have just been accusing the judge of something that may or may not be true, but Mr. Farmer may have been making his case for him. In addition to the arrest, Tyrese was ordered to pay a healthy figure to be released from jail. $73,500 was ordered to be paid to the Fulton County officials. However, his attorney, Tanya Mitchell Graham, filed an appeal of Mr. Farmer’s ruling. He is currently not in custody as of Monday.