Tyrese’s girlfriend, Zelie, breaks up with him because his new album has too many songs about his exes

Tyrese has revealed that his fiancée, Zelie Timothy, broke up with him over some “dumb sh*t.” Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the singer explained that Timothy demanded he cancel his new album, Beautiful Pain, because he sings about his ex-wife on the project. “My lawyers, my managers — everybody’s pissed,” he told viewers. “I just released my double album today, but it’s only available for ten hours.”

In the caption, he explained: “… My superbowl plans are f*d.. power outage in my neighborhood so I’m going at em,” he wrote. “And me and Zelie just broke up over some dumb st… Remember this.. She demanded that I cancel my ALBUM because there’s too many songs about my ex on there.. f*k does that even mean?”

Fans weren’t all supportive of the drama in the comments section of his post. “Tyrese we arent going on this emotional rollercoaster with you and your girlfriend yall will be back together tomorrow,” one user wrote. “Take us out the group chat. We love you tho.” Another defended the singer: “He’s still hurt of the separation/ divorce with his wife. He’s in pain and has been. Hopefully we can heal through ur music with u. Such a talented artist but he’s also human.” Check out Tyrese’s full explanation of the situation below.

Tyrese was previously married to Samantha Lee from 2017-2020. They welcomed one daughter together before filing for divorce. Prior to that, he was also in a marriage with Norma Mitchell from 2007 to 2009. Similarly, they shared one child before splitting.