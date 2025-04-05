U.S. considers sanctions against South African officials amid growing tensions





The United States is considering targeted sanctions against South African political figures for the first time since the apartheid era, according to reports. These potential measures are in response to concerns over South Africa’s foreign policy alignments and alleged corruption among government officials.





In February 2025, President Donald Trump issued an executive order suspending aid to South Africa, citing issues such as land expropriation laws and perceived alignment with U.S. adversaries. Subsequently, in March 2025, Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool persona non grata following remarks he made criticizing U.S. policies.





Now in April 2025, Congressman Ronny Jackson introduced the U.S.-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act of 2025, aiming to review bilateral relations and potentially sanction South African officials deemed to be supporting U.S. adversaries, including China, Russia, and Iran. The bill mandates a comprehensive review of the South African government’s foreign policies and calls for accountability from senior officials allegedly involved in corruption or human rights abuses.





These developments underscore a significant shift in U.S.-South Africa relations, with potential economic and diplomatic repercussions for both nations.