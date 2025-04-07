U.S GOVERNMENT PLEDGES CONTINUED SUPPORT TOWARDS THE FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION





United States of America Ambassador to Zambia His Excellency Michael Gonzales has pledged continued support of the US towards the fight against corruption in Zambia.





Ambassador Gonzales reaffirmed the U.S. Government’s commitment to supporting Zambia’s ongoing efforts to combat corruption, emphasizing that corruption remains one of the key obstacles preventing Zambia from achieving its full economic potential.





He was speaking when he paid a courtesy call on the Anti-Corruption Commission Director-General Mrs. Daphne Chabu.



The Ambassador urged the Commission to ensure that the cost of engaging in corruption outweighs the benefits gained from corrupt activities. He said the importance of robust enforcement mechanisms and effective prosecution deters individuals from engaging in corrupt practices.





And ACC Director-General Mrs. Chabu expressed appreciation for the technical and financial support the Commission and the whole country was receiving from the U.S. Government on governance programmes.





She said the USAID Local Impact Project has been instrumental in strengthening Integrity Committees particularly in Local Authorities.





The meeting underscored the shared commitment between Zambia and the United States in strengthening governance, upholding transparency, and fostering a corruption-free society for sustainable economic development was held.