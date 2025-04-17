U.S. Likely to attend 2025 G20 summit in South Africa, expert predicts



The 2025 G20 Summit, set to take place in Johannesburg, South Africa, promises to be a key moment for international economic dialogue, drawing together leaders from the world’s largest economies, including the United States.



The summit will address critical global challenges, such as trade, climate change, and economic stability.





A political expert has expressed confidence that the U.S. will participate, citing historical patterns and strategic interests. Since the G20’s inception in 2008, the U.S. has consistently attended, even during periods of skepticism toward multilateralism, such as under President Donald Trump’s first term (2017–2021).



Notably, Trump participated in the 2017 Hamburg and 2019 Osaka summits, despite differences with other leaders on issues like trade and climate policy.