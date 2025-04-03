U.S Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty For Suspect In UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Murder

U.S. prosecutors have announced their intention to seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi stated on Tuesday that she has directed federal prosecutors to pursue the death penalty for what she described as a “premeditated, cold-blooded assassination,” reports the BBC.

Thompson, 50, was fatally shot outside a New York hotel on December 4. Following a nationwide manhunt, police apprehended Mangione weeks later in Pennsylvania.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to charges and has yet to enter a plea for separate federal charges. He is currently being held in a New York prison awaiting trial.

Bondi described Thompson’s murder as “an act of political violence” and noted that it “may have posed a grave risk of death to additional persons nearby.”

Investigators allege that Mangione was motivated by frustration with US healthcare insurance companies.

He faces 11 state charges in New York, including first-degree murder and murder as a crime of terrorism. A conviction on all counts would result in a mandatory life sentence without parole.