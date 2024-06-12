U.S. rapper, Enchanting has died at the age of 26 after fighting for her life in an intensive care unit.

The Gucci Mane-affiliated star was in critical condition from a reported overdose, which led to her untimely death.

A representative from her management confirmed her death to The Shade Room, saying she was suffering from withdrawals before her sudden death.

The rep added: “She came to my house the last four days to get clean. She tried her best and I did everything I could to help her, she tried”.

The star, whose real name is Channing Nicole Larry, was formerly signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 label.

Enchanting burst onto the scene with the 2018 mixtape Love & Drugs.

In 2020, Channing appeared on the mixtape Gucci Mane Presents So Icy Summer.

In addition to her music career, Channing is also a creator on OnlyFans where she boasts over 25,000 likes.

In 2023, Larry was profiled by the Dallas Observer. She told the website about her beginnings in music in the church choir and being a cheerleader in high school. After graduation, she worked doing hair and nails before going into hip-hop.

‘I feel like music was always something that was easy for me. I felt like I was musically inclined, always. It was something that I thought should probably put more time and effort into, because it was natural, you know, instead of trying to force a talent,’ she said.

At that time, Larry was working with producer J White who previously crafted hits for Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Gucci Mane.