U.S. Reacts To Claim Dual Citizens Need Visa To Enter America

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has addressed claims that U.S. citizens with dual citizenship will require a visa to enter the country.

The embassy was responding following a trending video where a man travelling from the John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, claimed that citizens of other countries who hold the U.S passport would require a visa before they can travel out and be allowed to return to the U.S.

A Liberian media, TLC Africa, on February 3, also made a related post on their website titled: “IMPORTANT IMMIGRATION INFORMATION FOR THE LIBERIAN COMMUNITY IN US”

The post narrated a woman’s story from Ivory Coast who was allegedly denied entry into the U.S. because she left the country without a visa, using her Ivorian passport to enter Côte d’Ivoire, and then attempted to return to the U.S. with her American passport.

According to the platform, the immigration officer on hearing she used her Ivorian Passport to enter the country confiscated her U.S. passport, saying she did not need it if she was using her Ivorian one.

TLC Africa wrote: “If you are a U.S. citizen with multiple passports, you must use your American passport to enter and exit the United States.”

“Previously, many Africans ignored this rule, but under the Trump administration, which has strict immigration policies targeting even legal immigrants from Black, South American, and Asian backgrounds, immigration officers are enforcing the law more strictly,” they stated.

The post led to increased tension among dual citizens in the US.

The tensions were heightened by a viral video shared by an X user, @chude__ where an unidentified middle-aged man was lamenting not being able to leave the U.S. with his country’s passport and return using the U.S. passport, citing a change in immigration policy.

The man, in the video he claimed to have taken at the John F. Kennedy International Airport, said as a dual citizen, he was trying to travel but was told he needed a visa to enter the US even though he already had an American passport.

According to him, he would be allowed to go, but it would be difficult for him the return to the US.

He said, “We can no longer travel, especially those who have a US passport and the passport of their home country.

“When we are travelling, we use our home country (passport) to go, but when we are coming back, we use our the US passport…that thing is over, you can’t that no more and I am a victim to that.

“They advised me to go get a Visa in the US passport before I travel. This is no joke, this time, immigration has become very serious,” he said.

He warned Africans and Caribbeans who have dual citizenship to take note of the new development.

you can no longer travel with both your home country passport and your U.S passport without a visa in your U.S Dassport? pic.twitter.com/RgtDloDWWb — Chudé (@chude__) February 19, 2025

U.S. Embassy in Nigeria said, “Please note that an American citizen does not need U.S. visa to travel to America.”

Also, an Immigration attorney in Hanover, New Jersey, Ifeoma Odunlami, of Odunlami Law Firm, addressed the issue about the case of the Ivorian Woman.

In a video shared on her official YouTube handle, Odunlami said the law on entering the U.S. is the same, adding that the case of the Ivorian lady is isolated as her country does not permit dual citizenship.

“Nothing has changed, the Law allows dual citizens to travel with both passports. When you are leaving the U.S. you should have both passports if your country allows dual citizenships.

“You will be asked for your American passport and they will also check if you have some permission to go into the country of your destination.

“Ivory Coast does not have dual citizenship and a Cdp officer cannot denationalize you by taking away your American passport, it is a very complex that takes place in a Federal court,” Odunlami stated.

YouTube video

Also countering the earlier claim, an X user, @barbartol said, “Nah! Not true, at least, for naturalised Citizens from Nigeria. I was just in Nigeria and came back to America end of last month.

“Prior to leaving the US, you must present both passports or Green card of the US and visa/passport of the other country. I presented both passports (matter of fact, my US passport was scanned for the trip in America.

“Nigeria passport was processed in Nigeria. Had no issue getting back in to America. Usual questions were asked and answered. So, this video must be for certain countries or something.”