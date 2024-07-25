U.S. Secret Service has urged Donald Trump to stop holding rallies outdoors

The U.S. Secret Service has urged former president, Donald Trump’s campaign team to discontinue holding rallies outdoors in order to mitigate potential threats from would-be attackers.

Sources close to the situation confirm that the Secret Service expressed serious concerns about outdoor events, such as the recent rally in Butler, PA.

In response to these concerns, Trump’s campaign has agreed to transition to indoor venues for the time being. The team is now exploring options like basketball arenas to accommodate large crowds, a shift from their previous preference for outdoor locations due to cost and space advantages.

Although rallies remain scheduled, none are planned for outdoor venues at this time.

The Washington Post first reported the Secret Service’s request shortly after Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned amid scrutiny over the agency’s handling of Trump’s security detail in Pennsylvania, where an individual named Thomas Matthew Crooks fired a shot at Trump.

Cheatle’s responses during a Capitol Hill inquiry were criticized as vague. The Secret Service has set a 60-day timeline to thoroughly investigate the security lapse.