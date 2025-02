U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to skip G20 Summit over South Africa’s land expropriation policies





U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced that he will not attend the upcoming G20 summit in Johannesburg in November, citing South Africa’s land expropriation policies as the primary reason for his absence.





Rubio’s decision underscores the growing tensions between the United States and South Africa, with the controversial land reform laws at the center of the dispute.