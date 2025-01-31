U.S. Secretary of State Rubio condemns assault on Goma





U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a phone call conversation with the DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, “condemned the assault on Goma by the Rwanda-backed M23 and affirmed the United States’ respect for the sovereignty of the DRC.”





The United States, the United Nations, DRC and other international bodies have alleged that M23’s offensive is backed by Rwanda. However, Kigali denies the allegations.





On Jan. 28, Rwandan President Paul Kagame shared on X that he “had a productive conversation with Secretary Rubio on the need to ensure a ceasefire in Eastern DRC and address the root causes of the conflict once and for all.”





A statement released by State Department said Rubio “urged an immediate ceasefire in the region, and for all parties to respect sovereign territorial integrity.” (VOA)